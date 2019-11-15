Oxycontin and marijuana edibles were found in a man’s vehicle after he was seen backing into another vehicle Friday morning in Huntsville.
Huntsville police were on patrol in the 1000 block of 12th Street around 2 a.m., when they witnessed a man – identified as Deshawn Robinson, 22, of Rosenberg – back into another vehicle. While approaching the Robinson’s vehicle, officers detected the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle.
Officers searched Robinson’s vehicle and found several Oxycontin pills and several individually packaged marijuana brownies prepared for delivery.
“This was good work by officers being on alert and following their instincts,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “It is always good to get drugs off of the street.”
Robinson was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $23,000 in bonds.
