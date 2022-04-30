Leaders from across the City of Huntsville ‘got arrested’ today for a good cause. City Police officers picked up volunteers in squad cars from their homes and offices to take them to the new police department on FM 2821. This fundraising event was organized by Class # 40 of the Huntsville Leadership Institute, which is a function of the Huntsville Walker County Chamber of Commerce. Ray Hernandez, current president of the Chamber of Commerce said that Class #40 is the largest group of the program’s history. Hernandez and his assistant are also participating in this year’s class.
The first ‘jail bird’, Dr. Lane Aiena of Huntsville Memorial Hospital, brought in $960. Rob Hipp of KSAM was on hand to interview each volunteer on Facebook Live so the community could follow and donate to the event in real-time. Superintendent, Dr. Scott Sheppard, raised $2000.
Sheppard said his inspiration for volunteering was helping people in need, and that “people in Huntsville always come together for a good cause”. Huntsville Hornet Coach Rodney Southern raised $500. Chamber Chair Stephanie Pitts brought in $101.
Brandon Cooper, Director of Student Activities at SHSU said “I think SAAFE House does an amazing job helping families experiencing violence in this community”. He was invited to participate at the request of Ray Hernandez. He said he would rather come in person to raise money for such a good cause. Cooper has volunteered for the organization in the past by coordinating donations and attending focus groups to provide feedback on various programs. His time at the jail garnered $3500 in donations.
Mayor Andy Brauninger arrived by police car at 1pm to take part in the fundraiser. After his live feed on Facebook urging the Huntsville citizens to donate, he paused to share his thoughts.
“I have a lot of good work to do for the good people of Huntsville. Many of them have given me credit for improvements, but the truth is that my timing was good. We have new facilities and leaders and good things are happening for our city. The growth of Huntsville over the last five years has everything to do with timing. Huntsville is full of people who will always give of their time”.
Tammy Farkas, who has served as Community Relations Director for SAAFE House since last December said “This community is so generous with their support. And those who don’t have the financial ability to donate always volunteer their time.”
