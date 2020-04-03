Open for Business

Hundreds of businesses throughout Walker County are remaining open during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you would like to add your business to this list contact Denise Harden at classified@itemonline.com

3 Spoons Yogurt

(936) 291-0600

(Carry out only)

7 Leguas Mexican Grill

(936) 755-6020

Pick Up & Carry Out Only

Bennie J's Smoke Pit

(936)439-9559

Tues., thru Fri., 11a.m. to 3p.m.

Pick Up, Uber Eats, Postmates, Doordash

Berry Tasty Bakery

(936) 577-8912

Home based business-will do porch drop off

Buffalo Wild Wings

(936) 291-0390

Carry Out Only & Take Out Beer

Tuesday & Thursday buy one get one free

Brookshire Bros.

(936) 435-1209

Carbonero Rotisserie Chicken & Steak

(936) 294-0078

Curbside, Pick Up and Delivery-5 mile radius

& Take Out Beer

City Hall Cafe & Pie Bar

CLOSED until April 3

(936) 439-6113

Daisy's Diner & Bakery

CLOSED until April 6

(936) 594-3081

Domino's Pizza

(936) 291-1451

Pick Up, Carry Out and Delivery

Double Dave's Pizzaworks

(936) 291-3283

Pick Up & Delivery Only

Hubs for surrounding areas for pick up

Farmhouse Cafe

(936) 435-1450

Curbside & Drive-thru

Delivery thru Postmates

Frank's Taco Station

(936) 594-8139

Carry Out & Curbside Only

Fresh Donuts

(936) 730-1135

Pick Up Only

Granary Health Foods

(936) 439-6300

Open Monday-Friday 10-7

HEB

(936) 291-6994

Senior Support Line 1-833-397-0080

Huntsville Pizza Hut

(936) 294-9191

Pick Up, Carry Out and Delivery

Marble Slab Creamery &

Great American Cookies

(936) 439-9808

Curbside & Pick Up

Delivery - 5 mile radius

McDonalds on 11th Street

(936) 291-0113

Carry Out & Pick Up Only

MonDonalds- Sam Houston Avenue

(936) 291-7043

Carry Out & Pick Up Only

Olive Garden

(936) 293-8216

Curbside, Pick Up & Delivery

Offering Wine & Beer at Curbside Pick Up

Papa John's Pizza

(936) 295-9555

Pick Up & Delivery

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

(936) 291-0754

Carry Out & Drive Thru

Rodeo Mexican Bar & Grill

(936) 438-8284

Pick Up, Carry Out and Delivery within 15 mile radius

also offering alcohol

Lindo Mexico

936-293-8040

Daily 7am -11pm

Pick up & Delivery

Sam Houston Pizza Hut

(936) 295-3580

Pick Up, Carry Out and Delivery

Schlotzsky's

(936) 293-1900

Carry Out & Drive Thru Only

Smoothie King

(936) 291-2400

Carry Out & Drive Thru & Online Ordering

Taco Cabana

(936) 213-6250

Drive Thru, Pick Up & Free Delivery

WalMart

(936) 293-1066

Wendy's

(936) 291-1975

Pick Up & Drive Thru

Whataburger

(936) 291-8876

Drive Thru or Curbside Only

Online order & special parking for Pick Up

Wing Stop

(936) 294-9464

Pick Up Only

 

NON-FOOD BUSINESSES

Watertree Huntsville

936-439-6411

Monday & Tuesday 9:30-2

Wednesday 9:30-5:30

Thursday & Friday 9:30-2

Saturday 9:30-5:30

 

CLOSED

The Facemaker

CLOSED Until May 1st

1836 Steakhouse

(936) 755-8150

CLOSED

Cafe Texan

CLOSED

