Open for Business

Hundreds of businesses throughout Walker County are remaining open during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you would like to add your business to this list contact Denise Harden at classified@itemonline.com
3 Spoons Yogurt
(936) 291-0600
(Carry out only)
7 Leguas Mexican Grill
(936) 755-6020
Pick Up & Carry Out Only
Bennie J's Smoke Pit
(936)439-9559
Tues., thru Fri., 11a.m. to 3p.m.
Pick Up, Uber Eats, Postmates, Doordash
Berry Tasty Bakery
(936) 577-8912
Home based business-will do porch drop off
Buffalo Wild Wings
(936) 291-0390
Carry Out Only & Take Out Beer
Tuesday & Thursday buy one get one free
Brookshire Bros.
(936) 435-1209
Carbonero Rotisserie Chicken & Steak
(936) 294-0078
Curbside, Pick Up and Delivery-5 mile radius
& Take Out Beer
City Hall Cafe & Pie Bar
CLOSED until April 3
(936) 439-6113
Daisy's Diner & Bakery
CLOSED until April 6
(936) 594-3081
Domino's Pizza
(936) 291-1451
Pick Up, Carry Out and Delivery
Double Dave's Pizzaworks
(936) 291-3283
Pick Up & Delivery Only
Hubs for surrounding areas for pick up
Farmhouse Cafe
(936) 435-1450
Curbside & Drive-thru
Delivery thru Postmates
Frank's Taco Station
(936) 594-8139
Carry Out & Curbside Only
Fresh Donuts
(936) 730-1135
Pick Up Only
Granary Health Foods
(936) 439-6300
Open Monday-Friday 10-7
HEB
(936) 291-6994
Senior Support Line 1-833-397-0080
Huntsville Pizza Hut
(936) 294-9191
Pick Up, Carry Out and Delivery
Marble Slab Creamery &
Great American Cookies
(936) 439-9808
Curbside & Pick Up
Delivery - 5 mile radius
McDonalds on 11th Street
(936) 291-0113
Carry Out & Pick Up Only
MonDonalds- Sam Houston Avenue
(936) 291-7043
Carry Out & Pick Up Only
Olive Garden
(936) 293-8216
Curbside, Pick Up & Delivery
Offering Wine & Beer at Curbside Pick Up
Papa John's Pizza
(936) 295-9555
Pick Up & Delivery
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
(936) 291-0754
Carry Out & Drive Thru
Rodeo Mexican Bar & Grill
(936) 438-8284
Pick Up, Carry Out and Delivery within 15 mile radius
also offering alcohol
Lindo Mexico
936-293-8040
Daily 7am -11pm
Pick up & Delivery
Sam Houston Pizza Hut
(936) 295-3580
Pick Up, Carry Out and Delivery
Schlotzsky's
(936) 293-1900
Carry Out & Drive Thru Only
Smoothie King
(936) 291-2400
Carry Out & Drive Thru & Online Ordering
Taco Cabana
(936) 213-6250
Drive Thru, Pick Up & Free Delivery
WalMart
(936) 293-1066
Wendy's
(936) 291-1975
Pick Up & Drive Thru
Whataburger
(936) 291-8876
Drive Thru or Curbside Only
Online order & special parking for Pick Up
Wing Stop
(936) 294-9464
Pick Up Only
NON-FOOD BUSINESSES
Watertree Huntsville
936-439-6411
Monday & Tuesday 9:30-2
Wednesday 9:30-5:30
Thursday & Friday 9:30-2
Saturday 9:30-5:30
CLOSED
The Facemaker
CLOSED Until May 1st
1836 Steakhouse
(936) 755-8150
CLOSED
Cafe Texan
CLOSED
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.