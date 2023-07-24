One year later - Justice for A’zyrria

The search for answers to the death of 11 year-old A’zyrria Murphy-Jones one year later is still ongoing.
Murphy-Jones was discovered on July 2, 2022, after being struck in a fatal hit-and-run on FM 1696. Her small body was discovered around 2:15 p.m. but the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) believe the incident occurred sometime between late Friday, July 1, 2022 and the early morning hours of Saturday, July 2.
DPS Sergeant Erik Burse said there have been no new leads or tips in the long year that has passed.
“It’s hard, even though it has been a year, it still feels like yesterday,” said her grandmother, Rashida Jones of Jacksonville. “Her dad is still taking it hard. He is having a tough time and we still think about her daily.”
Murphy-Jones was the oldest sister of six children, four sisters and a younger brother. In an effort to keep her memory alive, Rashida Jones and her daughters, Junecia and Ratasha also from Jacksonville, held a balloon release on what would have been her 12th birthday in February.
“She was a bubbly, bright person. She laughed, danced and was always singing,” Junecia Jones said. “Lord, she loved to talk. She also had a deep love for anything with a heart beat - I mean any animal.”
Murphy-Jones had started talking about working with animals when she was older, according to her aunts.
Rashida Jones said, with her voice cracking, “we just want whoever did this to have the decency to come forward. How heartless can you be?”
The public was not informed or asked for assistance in identifying a potential suspect until July 7.
“We haven’t had any leads. We are hoping that the public will reach out and help us with any information they may know,” said Sgt. Burse in 2022.
Although he said witnesses had come forward who had seen her alive in the area before the incident, Sgt. Burse explained that law enforcement was still working to narrow the timeline in 2022. Officers that had arrived on the scene for a requested welfare check said that visual evidence indicated that the death had occurred within the previous 24 hours.
“It’s very tragic. The driver should have stopped,” Burse said.
At the time of her death, Murphy-Jones completed the fifth grade at Huntsville Intermediate School and attended summer school until June 30, 2022.
Her aunt Ratasha reflected on how the events that unfolded last year have affected her and her family.
“All we really want is for you to turn yourself in,” Ratasha Jones said. “We can only hope that is was just an accident.”
The family and Sgt. Burse are still looking for answers.
“An 11-year-old girl has lost her life. If this was an accident, come forward. It’s never too late to do the right thing. Step up and let us know. This girl deserves that. The family deserves that,” said Burse.
Any person with knowledge of this crime is asked to call Walker County/Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
Callers will remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for tips leading to the arrest or grand jury indictment of the person/persons responsible for this crime.
