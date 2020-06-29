A Huntsville man was stabbed in the neck Saturday after an argument spilled over into fisticuffs at a local apartment complex.
The incident, which is still under investigation by the Huntsville Police Department, occurred at approximately 10 p.m. in the 200 block of Avenue M at Magnolia West Apartments. Records show that two individuals got into a fight, with the suspect — identified as Kennedy Ozoani, 18, of Huntsville — stabbing the victim with a pocket knife.
Police say that the victim was life-flighted to Houston and is in critical condition.
“We do want to commend Officer (Casie) Wheeler, who did an amazing job of keeping the victim alive and breathing, while waiting on EMS to arrive,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said.
Ozoani is currently being held at the Walker County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, however officers did note that those charges could be upgraded.
