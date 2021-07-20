NEW WAVERLY — The driver of a small passenger car died on impact Monday during a major auto accident on Interstate 45.
According to a release from the New Waverly Fire Department, the crash was reported at 6:15 p.m. with witnesses reporting that a 2019 Subaru WRX had struck the rear of an 18-wheeler traveling in the northbound lanes of the interstate near the 106 mile marker.
Dispatch operators dispatched the New Waverly Fire Department, Walker County EMS, and the Texas Department of Public Safety to the scene. The first arriving units reported that there was no fire, but that the driver of the passenger car, identified as 26-year-old Trey Ryan Penrod of Conroe was deceased.
New Waverly Firefighters established a temporary traffic control zone to protect emergency personnel and allow for traffic to pass by on one lane and the shoulder, in hopes of preventing additional secondary accidents. A TxDOT contractor responded with additional traffic control equipment to keep traffic flowing and reinforce the NWFD’s temporary traffic control zone. DPS troopers and tow operators worked within the safety zone to conduct the crash investigation and clear the freeway.
This incident marks the third serious incident in recent days, and the second fatal crash in the same stretch of freeway this month. A similar crash on July 8 left a Willis resident dead when his car struck the rear of an 18-wheeler parked on the shoulder.
Another incident last week left a driver trapped and seriously injured when his car left the roadway and then veered back into traffic before striking an 18-wheeler’s trailer and becoming lodged under the truck.
Traffic was heavy for most of Monday evening, but there were no reports of secondary accidents and the scene was cleared shortly after 8 p.m.
The investigation into the fatal crash is currently being conducted by Texas DPS.
