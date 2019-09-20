Huntsville police have made an arrest in a drive-by shooting in eastern Huntsville.
17-year-old Jaylon Sherwood of Huntsville has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting at a residence in the 1600 block of Persimmon Drive around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police said that the homeowner was taking a nap when he was woken up by the shots and took shelter in a closet. No one was injured during the incident.
Police say that Sherwood had an argument with the homeowners Tuesday afternoon and returned that evening and opened fire. Officers say that when Sherwood confessed to shooting at the home during an interrogation.
“This was great police work and an excellent effort on the parts of our patrol and criminal investigation divisions,” HPD Chief Kevin Lunsford said. “I would like to thank the community for their help in identifying the suspect.”
Sherwood is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $20,000 in bond.
