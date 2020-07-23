Only 40.9 percent of Huntsville residents have responded to the 2020 Census as of July 22.
That means Census Takers will begin visiting nearly 60% of Huntsville-area homes starting in August. Want to avoid a knock on the door? Drop by the Huntsville Housing Authority office next week and be counted.
Census staff will be onsite from 1-4 p.m. each afternoon to help area residents respond to the census. Plus, all attendees get a free treat and each respondent will be entered to win a $20 gift card in a daily drawing.
This event is open to the public, but masks and social distancing guidelines will be observed.
Residents who can’t make the event are still encouraged to respond online at 2020Census.gov, via phone at 844-330-2020 or using their paper questionnaire.
The Huntsville Housing Authority is located at 724 Thomason St. in Huntsville.
