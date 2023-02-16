Michael Martin Murphey, Gene Watson, and Janie Fricke all have two things in common. They have all been inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame and they have all performed at Old Town Theatre over the last year. Besides these living legends, Lauren Edwards and Lois Stehlik book world famous tribute artists that will make you believe you’re seeing the original.
Following these two on the theater’s social media page might lead you to believe they spend a lot of time hobnobbing with stars. But that only happens on the night of the show. It’s what they do behind the scenes that make these shows a fantastic experience for both the artists and the guests.
They’ve both given their heart and soul to OTT since they retired from their professional careers. Edwards became a board member in 2017 and now serves as the President. But her personal connection to the theater runs deeper. Her parents Gene and Felicia Myrick were founding members of the Friends of the Old Town Theatre serving as the President and Secretary from 1998 to 2011.
“I am honored to be able to keep my parents' vision alive,” said Edwards. “They contributed a great deal of effort refurbishing this building so that Huntsville would have a performing arts center.”
Stehlik was invited to attend a board meeting by Edwards in 2018 and is now the Vice President. They share an immense range of responsibilities, and they’re willing to do any task that’s necessary. They lead a group of board members and volunteers that present top notch entertainment for the community and take nothing in return but the satisfaction of their guests.
They both negotiate with artists or their agents on fees, which requires a firm and flexible touch. Their dedication has resulted in a stellar recovery after the pandemic that shut down venues across the nation. One of the ways they were able to stay afloat during Covid was through grant funding from Humanities of Texas and a government subsidized program for small venue operators. This helped cover the $2k in monthly bills required to maintain the building when they could not open to the public.
“It was a tough procedure to apply, and we are still reporting to maintain good standing, but it was well worth the effort,” said Edwards.
They’ve gained the sort of reputation that has artists contacting the theater to secure the venue. Edwards does outreach to secure performers and finalizes their contracts, basing choices on past experience and guest recommendations. She acts as the Emcee, introducing the artists and encouraging guests to help keep the theater clean, because she and the other volunteers act as the custodians when the performance ends.
Edwards says she gets a lot of questions from out of town guests on where to eat when they visit. Recommending local restaurants is just one of many opportunities she uses to involve other businesses to encourage out of town guests to return to Huntsville. The Downtown Business Alliance has been a huge help in getting the word out about their shows, as well as the Chamber of Commerce by posting information on their event calendar.
In order to reach a broader audience in the most economical way, Stehlik came up with the idea to put out the yard signs for each show in strategic locations around town. This pulled in more ticket sales from local residents who don’t take the paper or use social media. She keeps the master spreadsheet of performers with her at all times, ticking off the long list of advertising and other duties she performs to help make each show successful.
“We make a great team,” said Edwards. “I am very appreciative of the hard work our board members put in. We all have different gifts and talents, like pieces of a puzzle coming together.”
Michael Martin Murphey says that he’s treated like royalty at OTT. But they treat everyone who comes to the theater that way. Stehlik frequently makes a home cooked meal for the artists and their crew. On show night, she greets guests at the door, works concessions, and helps manage foot traffic, especially for anyone who has a walker or may be in a wheelchair.
She and the other volunteers do their very best to accommodate guests with special needs, because they want everyone to have access to the performances.
“We just had three sold out shows in a row. We haven’t seen that in a long time,” said Stehlik. Even though they have extra money in the coffers for the first time in years, there are some big ticket items that need to be addressed. They need a new air conditioning unit before summer arrives and some of the glass panels on the marquis need to be replaced.
Fortunately they have organizations who rent the theater as well as those who are paid to perform. Obtaining their license last year to sell beer and wine has helped to generate more income, and they launched a membership program with donation levels that range from $25 to $1000. Word of mouth and social media has helped them gain even more guests, with at least half the audience at recent shows attending for the first time.
The caliber of artists is also a draw. Headliners for 2023 include performances by several world famous tribute artists and country music stars like Pam Tillis, John Conlee, Gene Watson, and Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys. Comedian William Lee Martin will return this summer, and Twitty and Lynn will open up the 2024 season.
The next featured performance at OTT on Sunday, Feb. 19 is Shake, Rattle and Roll. They are a group of four best friends who love to share the music of the 50s and 60s. Last year they were featured on a taping of the Penny Gilley Show on RFD-TV, which is hosted by Mickey Gilley’s cousin. In July they will be back at OTT with world famous tribute artist Travis Powell, one of many artists who frequently showcases their talents in tandem or as an opening act.
Shake celebrated 17 years as a performance group last September, and are highly favored among OTT fans. They record their own backup vocals and put together their own music, which they frequently change up to keep the show fresh. They provide an entertainment experience that goes beyond singing for a family friendly show that includes a lot of comedy.
Edwards and Stehlik want to extend their gratitude to the Huntsville community and past performers for their ongoing support and are looking forward to hosting new guests and artists as they move forward.
To see the full lineup of shows and purchase tickets, visit their website at https://www.oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.