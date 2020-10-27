Police are looking for two men who broke into McNeese Drugs in Huntsville Tuesday morning.
According to police, the suspects pried open the front door into the pharmacy shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday. Police responded to the triggered alarm at 4:45 a.m.
Authorities say that once inside the building, two burglars went into a back room where medications are stored. The burglars attempted to steal boxes of medicine, however they were dropped as they made their escape.
No other items were reported stolen and the business suffered only minor damage to it’s front door.
Anyone with information on the burglary is encouraged to contact HPD at 936-291-5480 or the Walker County/ Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
