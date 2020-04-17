Concerns amongst community members have grown with the discrepancy in COVID-19 cases that are being reported by the Walker County Office of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of State Health Services.
According to the local OEM office, there are currently 92 total cases of COVID-19 in Walker County. That number contains 43 cases involving the general public and 49 positive cases involving offenders that are incarcerated within TDCJ’s seven local prisons.
However, the Texas DSHS office is only reporting 58 cases.
According to Walker County Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Sherri Pegoda, when someone tests positive at a doctor’s office, hospital or urgent care, the facility is required to notify the local OEM office. That positive lab report is then sent to DSHS and they have to sift through thousands of reports, enter that data in their system and assign the person for Walker County. That one person at DSHS will call us to let us know about the positive cases they have received. Sometimes that takes quite a bit of time before it flows back down to the local level.
“DSHS numbers (which include inmates within TDCJ) will always be behind our count,” Pegoda said. “It doesn’t mean either is wrong, we just get the information before them.”
