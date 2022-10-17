The Institute of Homeland Security (IHS) at SHSU hosted a two-day symposium this week at the College of Criminal Justice. This was the second gathering of the IHS Advisory Board to review and discuss their strategic plan. Their guest speaker was Theresa Tobin, Chief of Interagency Operations for the New York Police Department.
“Chief Tobin’s professional experience is a testament to her commitment to the community spanning four decades. Her story is one of dedication and inspiration. She was at Ground Zero on 9/11. She was working to rescue people during the collapse of both towers, sustaining multiple injuries and yet stayed in the fight. This moment in time would be a calling to serve the people of New York. We are honored to have her share her insights for students pursuing a career in criminal justice,” said Michael Aspland, Executive Director of the Institute of Homeland Security at SHSU.
Tobin has lost many friends on the force since 9/11 from illnesses related to the toxic conditions of the aftermath. She can recite how many first responders made the ultimate sacrifice by heart. Tobin calls that day the worst terrorist attack, but also the greatest rescue effort of all time.
“What emergency services did that day was remarkable. I am proud to be among the ranks of such public servants,” said Tobin.
She shared a story about a fellow officer named Moira Smith of the 13th Precinct in Manhattan. Included was a letter from a man who was on the 83rd floor when the first plane struck the south tower of the World Trade Center. This man was one of many who was evacuated to safety by Smith. She re-entered the building just before it collapsed and lost her life in the line of duty.
Before anyone was clear about what was happening on the day of the attack, Tobin’s superior told her to wear a ballistic helmet.
That helmet wound up saving her life when she was struck by falling debris. Tobin was also pierced by a large piece of glass, which required surgery and rehab. But she says this made her even more committed to her job when she recovered. She was a lieutenant at that time, and continued to rise through the ranks until her appointment to Chief last year.
As a 40 year veteran in the largest police force in the United States, Tobin has dealt with almost every kind of crime imaginable. She says the real success of counter terrorism is that there is no incident. She has helped find and stop 14 terrorist plots in her career.
One of these threats involved a group that intended to blow up the Brooklyn Bridge. When the culprits were apprehended and interrogated, they admitted that they could not succeed because of the level of police presence in the area.
She cited the top three priorities for homeland security as infrastructure, cyber security, and changing the culture of local policing to a global mindset.
The NYPD now has officers stationed throughout the world. It’s an effective strategy to have someone from their team on the ground in major cities like London and Dubai to keep them informed and to build relationships with the international policing community.
Building relationships is the backbone of the IHS at SHSU. The institute focuses on bridging the gaps between government and private industry in four critical infrastructure areas: Transportation, Energy, Chemical, and Healthcare (TECH). The institute performs dedicated research to provide critical information on the safety of these vital infrastructures.
IHS provides an educational certificate program for professionals in the homeland security field. They also focus on small and regional businesses because they do not have the same ability as large corporations to fund designated teams for TECH. Regardless of size, they are still a crucial part of national security if their business operates within one of the TECH fields.
SHSU students are able to access these programs as part of their undergraduate degree plan so that they are better prepared to enter the job market. Graduates with a degree in Homeland Security are employed by the Department of Homeland Security, Central Intelligence Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation, police departments, nuclear power plants, and surveillance firms.
Aspland was named executive director of the IHS last year. He has 34 years of experience in law enforcement, homeland security and infrastructure protection. Aspland facilitates an Advisory Board to the Homeland Security Institute with representatives from the TECH sectors.
At the symposium, the board provided insights specific to workforce development needs, cybersecurity threats and how to best continue their partnership with the university.
Representatives from the following agencies took part in the symposium:
Houston Police Department
University of Houston - Borders, Trade and Immigration Institute
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
Texas Department of Public Safety
Texas Office of Homeland Security
Memorial Hermann Health System
Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office
Washington DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency
Commercial Real Estate and Investment Firm CBRE
Security Executive Council
Houston-Galveston Area Council of Governments
To learn more about the educational programs in the field of Homeland Security at SHSU, visit their webpage at https://www.shsu.edu/future/homeland-security-studies/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.