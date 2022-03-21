The National Weather Service Has Issued a Tornado Watch for:
Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Colorado, Grimes, Madison & Washington Counties
(A Watch is used when the risk of a hazardous weather or hydrologic event has increased significantly, but its occurrence, location or timing is still uncertain. A watch means that hazardous weather is possible. People should have a plan of action in case a storm threatens and they should listen for later information and possible warnings especially when planning travel or outdoor activities.)
This includes the cities of Bellville, Brenham, Bryan, Caldwell,
College Station, Columbus, Eagle Lake, Madisonville, Navasota,
Sealy, Somerville, and Weimar.
