New Waverly ISD Administration has been hard at work, pursuing the use of a 4-day school week for the 2024-25 school year. Board of Trustees voted to approve the move to the use of the hybrid calendar at their regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 20. The move is part of a three-year pilot program for the district.
Superintendent Darol Hail issued a letter to families addressing the move.
“Since August (2022), we have had administration, staff committees, and parent committees exploring the feasibility of such a schedule,” Hail said. “This has involved surveys, discussions of possible pros and cons, research quantitatively and qualitatively reviewed, and even interviews with districts currently using such calendars.”
Hail noted that the move to the new calendar will not result in less than what is required by law for teaching. Currently, Texas requires schools to have 75,600 minutes of instructions. The move would eliminate 13 days from the school calendar. He also noted that there would be no pay cuts
“In other words, the instructional time will not change, but the way it is scheduled will change,” Hail said.
Fo example, while extracurricular activities would still take place on Fridays, students would not be in attendance. Not every Friday will be a day off for students and staff, but they will be limited to one per month, according to district officials.
In surveys conducted by the district, 387 parent responses were received with 77.8 percent in favor or the 4-day week, with 66.9 percent in favor of Fridays off. From staff surveys, 111 responded with 91 percent in favor of the 4-day week, with 53.2 percent in favor of Mondays off.
“Out state goal is that we desire to retain and recruit the best teachers and staff we can for New Waverly ISD. Due to many constraints, that is a goal that we cannot keep meeting with the success we desire,” Hail said.
“Teacher shortages and geographic competition that pays anywhere from $10,000 to 20,0000 more than we can pay are two of many factors that have been hampering our efforts.”
NWISD currently offers starting teachers $40,195, while Huntsville offers $47,500, Willis offers $55,000, and Coldspring offers $49,000.
Hail said he believes that changing the make up of the work week for staff will require the same work, but allow them to manage their time away from work differently.
The Board is expected to review an official calendar in their March meeting, which will include an earlier start date in August, and an end date before Memorial Day. Hail noted that traditional breaks, like Thanksgiving, Christmas, Spring Break and other observed holidays will all remain on the calendar.
He added that start times will be similar to existing calendars and are expected to release daily in the 3:30 to 3:45 p.m. time range.
“We plan on exploring this for the next three years and looking to adjust as needed,” Hail said.
“We will continue to provide a great deal of information.”
The presentation of the 4-day school week along with surveys and frequently asked questions are available on the district website at https://www.new-waverly.k12.tx.us/
