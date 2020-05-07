HOUSTON (AP) — Federal investigators say a video made by a witness shows a Houston police helicopter rotating in the air before plunging to the ground and crashing, killing one person aboard and injuring the other.
In a preliminary report issued Wednesday, the National Transportation Safety Board drew no conclusions as to the cause of the deadly May 2 crash.
The NTSB noted that visibility was good and winds were light when the crash happened near Bush Intercontinental Airport shortly after 2 a.m.
The 12-year-old MD Helicopter 369 was equipped with an augmented reality mapping system to assist navigation in the dark. The NTSB said a data recording from that system has been retrieved.
A funeral is scheduled for Saturday for Tactical Flight Officer Jason Knox, 35, who was fatally injured in the crash. Senior Police Officer Chase Cormier, also 35, was injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.