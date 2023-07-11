Eugene Campbell Barker understood that the study of the past was an important part of our success in the future and he spent a large part of his life in the pursuit of preserving the past.
Barker was born near Riverside, Texas on November 10, 1874. The family moved to Palestine in 1888, shortly after his father’s death at the age of 14.
Barker worked in the Missouri Pacific railroad shops and eventually became a blacksmith while he went to school at night. In September 1895, Barker entered the University of Texas.
Barker received his Bachelor of Arts degree in the spring of 1899, and his Masters in 1900. He served as the university history department tutor from 1899 to 1901 and went on to be an instructor from 1901 to 1906.
At that time, he took a leave of absence to complete his graduate work at the University of Pennsylvania and earned his PhD at Harvard. On his return to the University of Texas, he served as an adjunct professor, an associate professor, a professor, and finally professor emeritus between 1908 and 1956.
From 1910 to 1925, Barker was the chairman of the Department of History at the University. The honor of distinguished professor was given to him in 1937. He was one of the first 3 professors chosen for this honor. Barker did the bulk of his scholarly work while a full professor. His first major research project was on the life of Stephen F. Austin.
Barker not only wrote the classic biography of Austin, but also collected, edited, and published The Austin Papers, which is a collection of correspondence that covered the years from 1789 to 1837. Barker had many other major publications throughout the years.
One of those publications included The Writings of Sam Houston (in collaboration with Amelia W. Williams 1938-43). Along with his research and books, Barker served as the managing editor of the Southwestern Historical Quarterly and director of the Texas State Historical Association from 1910 to 1937.
Barker was instrumental in the origin of the Latin American Collection and the Littlefield Collection of source materials on the history of the South, which are both important components of the University of Texas libraries.
One of Barker’s greatest contributions was building the history department at the University of Texas, which came to rank with the best in the nation among state universities.
In 1950 the University named the Barker Texas History Center for him. This was the first time that such an honor had been accorded a living member of the faculty. Eugene Barker passed away on October 22, 1956. He is buried in Oakwood Cemetery in Austin, Texas.
Barker is one of many noteworthy people from the Walker County area.
