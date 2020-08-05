Northbound I-45 will be closed at Exit 102 from 11 p.m. Friday, August 7 until 5 a.m. Saturday, August 8, weather permitting.
All northbound IH-45 traffic must exit using Exit 102, FM 1375 and travel to SH 75 in New Waverly. Northbound SH 75 traffic may access northbound IH-45 at the temporary entrance ramp located between the SH 75 Exit Ramp (Exit 112) and Veteran’s Memorial Parkway in Huntsville.
Officers will be placed along the route and at various other key intersections to assist with directing traffic. This closure is necessary to perform work needed to shift the IH-45 northbound traffic to the median.
Message boards have been placed advising of the closure and detour signs will be placed along the detour routes to alert and guide traffic through the detour.
Once IH-45 is re-open for this phase of construction, traffic will be able to utilize the Park Road 40 Exit ramp, and the temporary entrance ramp located between Exit 112 and Veteran’s Memorial Parkway. The Park Road 40 northbound entrance ramp and the SH 75 northbound exit ramp will be temporarily closed until the permanent construction is completed in these areas.
For more information, contact Bobby.Colwell@txdot.gov or (979) 778-9764.
