Interstate 45 construction is close to being finished in southern Walker County.
However, before they can finish contract crews with the Texas Department of Transportation will need to hang overhead sign truss that will crossover the interstate.
TxDOT officials announced Monday that all northbound lanes of the major interstate will be closed on Saturday, Feb. 6 from midnight until 4 a.m., weather permitting. All I-45 northbound traffic will exit at Shepard Hill Road in Montgomery County and be directed to Hwy. 75 through New Waverly and re-enter the interstate off FM 1374.
Motorists should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route.
To alert drivers to the lane closures, changeable message signs will be placed near the northbound lanes of IH 45 beginning one week before the closures and detour signs will be placed along the detour routes to alert and guide traffic through the detour.
The speed limit is reduced to 65 mph throughout the limits of the project.
More information on interstate closures can be found at drivetexas.org.
