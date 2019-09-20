No injuries were reported at a structure fire on FM 405 at Saint Mary’s Road near Riverside on Friday.
The Riverside Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a burn ban violation at 9:42 p.m. While in route the call was upgraded to a structure fire. Units arrived on scene to a house that was approximately 80% engulfed.
Authorities say that the fire took over 10,000 gallons of water and a dozen firefighters to extinguish.
Other crews responding includes Dodge VFD, Lake Thomas Road VFD, Crabbs Prairie VFD, Huntsville Fire Department and Walker County EMS.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
