Nightly closures are continuing to be the norm for Interstate 45.
The Texas Department of Transportation announced Friday that crews will be closing southbound I-45 and Park Road 40 underneath the interstate’s bridge nightly from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday. Northbound traffic will be closed during the same times on Wednesday and Thursday.
All southbound traffic will be diverted to Exit 109 and will re-enter on the entrance ramp south of Park Road 40. Northbound traffic will also be diverted through the Park Road 40 entry and exit ramps during that closure.
“This closure is necessary to remove bridge deck overhang forms from the Park Road 40 bridge,” TxDOT’s public information officer Bobby Collwell said. “Message boards have been placed advising of the closure and detour signs will be placed along the detour routes to alert and guide traffic through the detour. TxDOT encourages motorists to seek alternate routes due to expected delays.”
The bridge construction is part of segment 1B of the I-45 widening project, which will extend the interstate to six lanes from Vick Springs Road to Hwy. 19. During the three year project, multiple lane shifts and relocation of traffic will take place at various times to accommodate construction activity. I-45 and southbound Hwy. 19 will also be closed at various times for the safety of the traveling public and construction workers.
