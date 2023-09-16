Huntsville City Council is expected to pass the tax rate for Fiscal Year 2023-24 as well as the proposed budget on Tuesday.
The Proposed Tax Rate of $0.3074 per $100 valuation, includes one portion being M&O at $0.2377 and the other portion being Debt Service at $0.0697 and levying taxes for the City.
In the City Manager’s Recommend-ed Budget, a tax rate of $0.3074 per $100 valuation was used. The City provided notices concerning a proposed rate of $0.3425 as a maximum rate that could be adopted and a public hearing on the tax rate.
Finance Director Steve Ritter explained in his agenda item that the no-new revenue rate, which would generate the same amount of property tax revenue as last year, is $0.2679. The voter-approval rate, without using any of the carryover allowed under state law, is $.3066, based upon the final certified appraisal numbers from the appraisal district.
“The percentage calculation required by state law in the motion is calculated in strict accordance with the provisions of the tax code and is figured as the percentage increase between the proposed tax rate in the budget and the calculated no new revenue rate,” Ritter reported. “The actual percentage difference between the $.2926 current rate and the proposed rate is 5%.”
The City Manager’s 2023-2024 Budget is up for consideration after six months of preparation by staff. Decision Packages were presented for approval and approved at the Sept. 5 meeting.
Within the budget are fee and charges increases for various services offered throughout the city. In Development Services, the cost of certificate of compliances are going up, as well as all replats and amendments to plats will increase by $50 for each — making a minor plat, amendment or replat $250.
A new Right-of-Way abandonment will have an administrative fee of $450.
In Parks and Recreation, the newly rebuilt Martin Luther King Jr. Center will include a rental fee of $100 for the first hour and $25 for each additional hour if the renter is a city resident. County residents can expect to pay $125/$25 and nonresidents will pay $15/$50. There is no longer a flat fee. There is still a $200 deposit included with all rentals, with the addition of audio and visual deposits and fees.
Park Rental have been adjusted as well, to include Emancipation Park Pavilion, with the addition of a Gazebo permit at Kate Barr Ross Park at $25 per hour and a deposit of $100 for any pavilion or gazebo. Security Deposits have been renamed Event Permit Security Deposit.
In other business, a workshop will be held to discuss a possible development agreement for the construction of an extension of Pine Shadows.
In the consent agenda, Council will be asked to make amendments to the FY 22-23 budget in the amount of $5,738 for damages to the fiber vaults on Airport Road by a third party several years ago; and $32,103 for unexpected damages to a City vactor truck storage tank.
The storage tank needs to be repaired in order for the equipment to operate at full capacity, according to the Budget Amendment Ordinance. This is a vital piece of equipment to the Utility Fund and is used during water main breaks/repairs as well as sewer overflows. The full cost of the repairs is $68,738. The Utility Fund had $36,635 available in Future Appropriations to cover that much of the cost. This budget amendment is for using $32,103 of Purchased Services/Contracts in the General Fund; transferring it to the Utility Fund, to cover the balance.
This report is not reflective of the entire agenda, which can be found linked online at itemonline.com or on the city of Huntsville’s website at huntsvilletx.gov.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. Sept. 19, at the Huntsville Public Library. There will be a workshop at 5:15 p.m. in the Staggs Community Room. The Library closes at 5 p.m. on City Council meeting days.
