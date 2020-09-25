Face coverings are required for all spectators at high school athletic events
In his bi-weekly update on Friday, New Waverly ISD Superintendent Dr. Darol Hail told parents that the University Interscholastic League has been threatening action against districts where masks and social distancing has not occurred.
“I know of several districts that have received various forms of warnings. The warnings have allegedly even included canceling games/ seasons or removing all crowds,” he noted.
According to UIL guidelines, spectators, audiences, fans and media are required to wear face coverings for the duration of an athletic contest. Groups are also required to maintain at least six feet of distance from other groups at all times.
“As you well know, our kids have put in too much work to have their season in jeopardy, especially our seniors,” NWISD athletics director Dean Shaub added.
New Waverly football will host Normangee tonight at 7:30 p.m.
SEE THE SUPERINTENDENT'S LETTER BELOW.
