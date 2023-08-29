The New Waverly Independent School District will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, to discuss the Budget amendments and the amended budget for 2022-23. The other action on the agenda is an executive session addressing employees, followed by an action the school board may decide to take.
The meeting will take place at the Central Office, 355 Front Street, New Waverly.
For more information regarding the NWISD School Board, log on to https://www.new-waverly.k12.tx.us.
