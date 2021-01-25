New Waverly ISD

New Waverly ISD Board of Trustees will hold its regular monthly board meeting tonight via Zoom at 5 p.m.

Board members and the public will both be attending via the Zoom meeting software platform due to the COVID-19 public health crisis.

The agenda for the meeting includes items such as consideration of a possible extension of a resolution to allow for COVID-19 related absences for employees and consideration of the high school cheerleading/ mascot program constitution. 

