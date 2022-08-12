Ruby Alexander Gilliam was born to Ike Alexander and Mattie George Bashful Alexander on November 18, 1920, in New Waverly. Her family purchased land in the area in 1872. At 11 a.m., On Saturday, Aug. 13 the family will honor Gilliam with the renaming of Gourd Creek Road to Ruby’s Way. A dedication ceremony will include placing the road sign at the intersection of Front Street and Gourd Creek Road.
Ruby married Thomas V. Gilliam in 1944 and they had six children. She was a beloved mother, aunt, and grandmother known for her quick wit and immense kindness. Gilliam had 24 grandchildren, 53 great grandchildren, and 44 great-great grandchildren. She was a Worthy Matron of Grand Court Order of Calanthe Guiding Star 306 who was an avid gardener and cook. Gilliam loved spending time with family and helping others in her church and throughout her community..
Cynthia Jean Vance and Jurrell Gilliam are two of Ruby Gilliam’s daughters who have honored their family’s legacy by hosting a reunion for more than 50 years. Vance was the first Black woman to be elected to the New Waverly City Council in 2007. She attended Texas Southern University and lived primarily in Kansas City until returning to Texas in 1999 to care for her aunt.
“My mother only completed the eighth grade, but she really wanted to be a teacher. She always pushed us to learn and was forever reminding us to sit up straight and speak properly,” said Jurrell. Many members of the Gilliam family are educators. Jurrell Gilliam taught at Samuel Walker Houston High School in the early days of integration and went on to teach in Houston at James Madison High School until retirement.
According to Rosemary Bartee, Secretary for the City of New Waverly, “Gilliam’s family petitioned the city in February of this year to have the road on their family land renamed in honor of Mrs. Gilliam. New Waverly City Council voted unanimously for the name change in March. The road connects Front Street to FM 1375 East.”
