Two female occupants were sound asleep Sunday morning, when a dangerous fire began building on the back porch of their home on Emerald Lane in New Waverly.
Officials say that the fire originated near where a heat lamp had been set up near a large doghouse to provide a warm shelter for their dogs. The fire consumed much of the back porch and then began burning into the back wall and attic of the home.
As the fire began to penetrate the interior, the home’s smoke alarms began sounding. The occupants were able to escape without injury and called 911, bringing Firefighters to the scene within minutes.
Two crews of New Waverly Firefighters entered the burning home, encountering heavy smoke and heat from the fire as it was spreading into the attic and kitchen areas. They were able to bring the fire under control and were soon joined by additional New Waverly crews, as well as Firefighters from the Huntsville and North Montgomery County Fire Departments.
The home suffered severe smoke damage throughout and fire damage to the rear of the home and the attic, but fortunately, the presence of working smoke alarms gave the occupants time to escape, averting a possible tragedy.
New Waverly Firefighters cautioned that with cooler temperatures generally comes an increase of home fires. Home heating and holiday cooking fires typically lead to a spike in fires across the nation, with an associated increase in injuries and deaths. First and foremost, they caution that just having working smoke alarms in your home cut you and your family’s chances of dying in a home fire in half.
While most home heating fires are due to heat sources being too close to combustibles or equipment malfunction, space heaters are responsible for the vast majority of fatal fires. Residents are urged to use caution with portable heating equipment, and some residents may recall a similar spike in heat lamp fires last winter, leading to several barn fires and the loss of livestock or show animals.
The New Waverly Fire Department offers free smoke alarms to residents who own their home and cannot afford alarms, or just need help installing them. To request a home visit, residents may call the NWFD Office at 936-344-6911.
Residents in rental homes should notify their landlord in writing if their home is not equipped with smoke alarms. Under State Law, once they are notified, landlords are required to install smoke alarms in every bedroom and adjacent hallway within 7 days.
