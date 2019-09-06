Anthony Mature of New Waverly was named accompanist champion at the 48th annual Grand Master Fiddler Open Championship. The two-day annual event is the nation’s premier championship event held at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tenn. on Labor Day weekend.
“Each year I am amazed at how we are able to top earlier events with not only the level of talent who compete, the performers who share their talents for our audience and the great volunteers who assist us in continuing the tradition.,” said Howard Harris, GMFC Chairman. “The amazing skills shown brought hours of applause and cheers from the audience and yielded some tough decisions for our judges.”
Fiddlers competed for over $12,500 in prizes. Mature who took first, won $200 and a certificate.
