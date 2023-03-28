New Waverly – The New Waverly Public Library BBQ Cook-Off returns this year on Saturday, April 22, at Barsh Auto Services North, 9267 Tx-75, New Waverly, Tx 77358. All proceeds from the event will benefit the New Waverly Public Library.
The non-sanctioned event is open to 30 BBQ teams from across the area. The $150 fee gives teams entry into the brisket, chicken, rib, and pork categories. The entry in the Kid’s Category will be an additional $10 for an item of their choice. All entries must be received by April 10.
The family-friendly event opens to the public at 10 a.m. Saturday featuring market day vendors, food trucks, a 50/50 raffle, and live music by Jeff Canada and Alexis McLughlin, from noon to 6 p.m. A live auction will be at 4:30 p.m. BBQ Cook-off winners will be announced at 6:30 p.m.
“We are excited to bring the BBQ Cook-Off back to the community of New Waverly,” said New Waverly Mayor Nathaniel James. The library’s goal is to help bring the community together to build a stronger New Waverly.
Admission is free to the public, for more information, visit newwaverlypubliclibrary.org or contact Rubina Ahmed at nwplbbqcookoff@gmail.com
