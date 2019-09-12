New Waverly is continuing to grow and a new grant ensures that residents have access to technology like never before.
New Waverly Public Library was recently awarded a grant for funding of new special projects by the Texas State Library and Archives Commission. The grant will allow the library to provide science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programs, beginning in November.
“We are so excited and honored to be awarded these grants,” New Waverly Public Library director Ralynn Frost said. “New Waverly ISD and the city do not currently offer STEM programs, so we believe this is a great opportunity for our community to learn new skills and advance their career prospects.”
The library’s STEM project was just one of 44 made possible by the US Institute of Museum and Library Services to the Texas State Library and Archives Commission under the Library Services and Technology Act. The STEM initiative, ‘technology is your friend,’ will be available to all ages from preschool to high school and utilize Lego education materials, dash and dot and Ozobot robotics tools, programs for iPads and computers and instruction on computer coding.
“This initiative will allow students to access computer programs otherwise unavailable and also give access to their school portals so they can work on homework,” Frost added. “We want to ensure the community knows we are here and how important these free programs can be for children’s futures. These types of programs are especially important for homeschooled students as they would not have access to this type of technology.”
The New Waverly City Council recently allocated an additional 30% to the library’s budget, raising it from $25,000 to $36,000.
“We had no idea this was in the works, but it means a great deal to us and will help us to keep our doors open and provide programs for our youth,” Frost said. “We hope our programs and growth will help to bring the community in and benefit all our residents.”
Library officials will host their monthly market day Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Prosperity Bank, located at 103 FM 1375 in New Waverly. The event will feature vendors selling items, including clothing, candles, arts and crafts, books, antiques and food.
“We hope to see the community out for our market day,” Frost added. “All booth costs go directly back to the library, so it is a good cause and a fun time.”
The New Waverly Public Library is located at 9372 State Highway 75 in New Waverly.
