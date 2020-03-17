Officials with New Waverly ISD have elected to remain closed until at least April 6, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"This complies with the President's request (and slightly exceeds it)," officials said in a release. "We have been in contact with school board, numerous districts, and numerous health officials. Many districts are planning for longer shut downs, but we hope to return as soon as possible."
The date to return is subject to change, as officials will continue to monitor the situation and provide more detailed information in the coming days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.