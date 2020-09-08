A second positive case of COVID-19 has been reported at New Waverly High School.
Officials with the rural school district confirmed Tuesday that a student tested positive for the virus, but has no apparent connection to a previous case that involved a high school employee.
“We continue to watch and evaluate … there is no number for which we are safe; nor is there a number where we must shut all things down,” Superintendent Dr. Darol Hail said in a letter to parents.
District officials say that they have already performed a deep clean with extra sanitation to the impacted areas. District personnel have also contacted the families of students who were potentially in close contract with both individuals.
The news comes as Walker County confirmed 32 additional community cases in its first report since Sept. 3.
The new community cases brought the total for the six-month outbreak to at least 1,781 with an estimated 1,150 cases now active. However, the true number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is also reporting 48 Walker County deaths, however that number is being disputed by the Walker County Office of Emergency Management, which has recorded 40 deaths.
Meantime, the rolling seven-day average rate of positive test results for the virus that causes COVID-19 jumped to 8.41% as of Monday, the most recent day available. The Sunday average was 7.24%, a sharp drop from 24.5% reported Aug. 11.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.
