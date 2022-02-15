Members of the New Waverly School Board of Trustees made progress towards breaking ground on their $24.5 million bond project during Monday night’s meeting.
The bond issue, which will rebuild an elementary school and add classrooms at both the elementary and high school campuses, was approved by voters in November 2021. During Monday night’s board meeting, the trustees approved a bond tax and selected their method of construction delivery for the project.
The board members approved the issuance of “New Waverly Independent School District Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds Series 2022,” levying a Continuing Direct Annual Ad Valorem Tax for the payment of the bonds; ordering other matters incident and related to the issuance, sale and delivery of the bonds; and providing an effective date.
With eyes set at a tax rate of around 3%, the district received and approved a 2.98% interest rate.
“It came in right at what we were guessing,” said Lucas Janda, financial adviser from Live Oak Financial. “We were super excited about that because your total personal interest ends up being about $10,000 less than we’ve predicted to voters.”
The district also agreed to 28 years for financing the bonds, with the ability to refinance early or restructure in nine years.
The money should arrive in the district just before spring break.
Project architect Billy Ballow with Goodwin Lasiter Strong talked the trustees through their options moving forward with selecting a construction delivery method. Ultimately, the trustees voted in unanimous approval for moving forward with a Construction Manager At-Risk delivery method, which Ballow notes will give the district the “most bang for their buck.”
“The most common method I’ve seen for school districts your size is the Construction Manager At-Risk. That’s what I hear most districts do,” said John Hall, a legal representative from Locke Lord, LLP.
The district will put out advertisements, which contractors will see from around the area and will approach the district to apply for the project. Upon approval, the district will work as a team with the contractor of choice with complete transparency as to the progress of the bond project.
