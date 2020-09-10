New Waverly ISD’s Board of Trustees have called a special meeting on Friday to discuss options related to a COVID-19 outbreak within the district’s high school.
District officials announced on Thursday that at least seven students at the high school have reported a positive test since school restarted two weeks ago. The rural school district with just over 1,000 students brought students back to campus with nearly 83 percent opting for in-person instruction.
Friday’s meeting will be happening via Zoom. To participate click here or call (346)248-7799 with meeting ID 365-397-055 and password 161937.
See the full agenda below.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.