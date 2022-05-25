Teachers, parents and community members waited as members of the New Waverly ISD school board remained in closed executive session for over two hours during a special called meeting Monday evening. When the meeting was opened for public comments, four speakers addressed the board regarding its decision in April to decline a candidate who had been recommended for principal at the intermediate campus.
The first to speak was fifth grade science teacher Mary Kleiber, who expressed concerns about the board's role in the process.
“Our campus was very sad and disappointed that our recommendation wasn't accepted. We did take our time. We did not take it lightly,” said Kleiber, who has taught at the Intermediate School for 20 years. “We felt like we did our due diligence.It was a kick in the morale for us.”
Though she said she respected the members of the board, Kleiber mentioned that the employees who had participated in the hiring committee had sacrificed vital time the week before STAAR testing and that going through the process again could mean taking time out of the summer break. Her comments were met with applause.
Ashley Abramski, who has taught fourth grade science for the district for three years, also commented on the hiring process. She thanked the board and explained that she loved the tight-knit community in New Waverly and that she is invested in the schools that will educate her own children.
“As one of the committee members, I felt like our voice for our campus was not heard,” said Abrmaski. “Our campus does not want to go through this process again in another year or two. We want longevity. She described the committee's chosen candidate as a great asset for the student population on the campus due to his qualifications and experience in SPED because administration would lead ARD and 504 meetings. Abramski's comments were also met with applause.
High school math teacher Lindsay Pennington followed with her remarks.
“Some of my colleagues will not be utilizing their opportunity to speak because it seems a precedent has been set that it would endanger any future opportunity to move up in our district,” Pennington said, though she felt she explained that her stance required that she be willing to take that chance.
As a teacher, it is vitally important to know without any doubt that you are supported by your administration and your school board.
Pennington went on to say that the board's recent actions had caused her to doubt their support for her and her fellow educators. She said that while the committee had unanimously selected a candidate who was also recommended by the superintendent, the school board had disregarded their input. She further defended the candidate's loyalty to the district and quality as a math teacher.
A member of the board argued against Pennington's claim that the board had not thoroughly reviewed that candidates before coming to a decision.
“From an objective standpoint, it would be unfair to say that they didn't do their homework,” New Waverly ISD Superintendent Dr. Darol Hail said.
The floor was yielded to Pennington to continue her remarks for the remaining time allotted.
“He cares about our kids. I've seen it firsthand,” Pennington said. “The board's disregard for the recommendation of the campus committee and the teachers shows their disregard for the knowledge and professionalism of all of our teachers.”
Though she expressed pride in being a bulldog, she said the support of the board was needed because its members are also bulldogs. Pennington added that Christians like herself and many of the board members are called to live a life that is not self-serving.
After a round of applause, the final speaker, high school teacher Vanita Ledyard was called to make her comments. Ledyard said that during her 22 years of teaching, she has worked in a district where the administration and school board did not support teachers. She stated that she loved and valued her job and the leadership at New Waverly ISD, though she was concerned that the feeling of family she has experienced there was at risk of ending.
Ledyard explained that distrust resulted when board members did not attended the district's awards luncheon last week and that the reasons for the board's hiring decisions had not been transparent.
A board member indicated that Ledyard's time would be paused so that the board could respond. The district's legal counsel interjected, saying that part of the purpose of public comments was to hear what people were feeling.
“When you do have support, it's amazing,” Ledyard continued, though without that support, she said she would not stay because there were too many other jobs that would pay better and be less stressful.
Ledyardr's called for the board to trust the committee to make the right decisions was applauded.
A member of the board announced that the decision to hire the intermediate principal would be postponed until more information could be obtained by the board to move forward. The meeting was adjourned without further action.
Hail said, “the board is asking for additional information. The central issue is that all of the different groups want to do what's best for the district in choosing personnel. If they're not all on the same page, that's what we have to work through.”
Hail has been with the district for 18 years and served as superintendent for the past 12 years.
“Everybody wants to get this right. People who care don't always agree,” said Hail.
Board members had not responded to requests for comment by press time.
