New Waverly High School graduate Lauren Skillern advanced to the state level of UIL Solo & Ensemble and earned a medal on her memorized marimba solo performance in May.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, all Solo & Ensemble performances — including hers — were done through video.
‘Even though UIL Solo and Ensemble looked a little different this year, I am really grateful to have gotten as far as I have in this competition," Skillern said. "My parents, my friends, Mr. (Leonard) Arnold, and especially my band director Mrs. W (Stephanie Wlodkowski) helped me a lot along the way with their support and encouragement."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.