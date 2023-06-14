Another round of torrential rainfall hit the Amarillo area Wednesday night, exacerbating an ongoing flood event in the Texas Panhandle. Local officials began evacuating residents in parts of Randall and Potter Counties and called for additional resources from the State of Texas.
New Waverly Firefighters had already been deployed to the Childress area as part of a strike team made up of water rescue crews and high-water vehicles from the Houston area. Strike Team 115, led by a Battalion Chief from the Porter Fire Department, includes crews from the New Waverly, North Montgomery County, Timberlakes, Eastex and Stafford Fire Departments.
Early Thursday morning, the team was ordered into the Amarillo area and upon their arrival they were assigned to assist local emergency responders in the hardest hit parts of the city. The crews worked through the night Thursday, giving local teams a much-needed break.
Amarillo Mayor Cole Stanley told local media, “We’ve had some unprecedented rainfall over the last three weeks. In our region, we typically see 3 or 4 inches of flash flooding in one hour or one day. What we’re not built for is 3 continuous weeks of total saturation.”
In response to the ongoing flooding, State Emergency Management officials have ordered up resources from across the state to assist in the response efforts. The New Waverly Fire Department is a member of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System, or TIFMAS, created by the legislature in 2007.
In the past decade, NWFD crews have been called up to numerous wildfires and natural disasters in Texas as well as out-of-state deployments along the Gulf Coast and as far away as California. In return for deploying their assets, the State of Texas provides funding for equipment and specialized training, and all costs of the deployments are covered by the requesting State.
