Palo Pinto County officials are encouraging residents in the Gaines Bend community on the south shore of Possum Kingdom Lake to voluntarily evacuate as flames from a major wildfire continue to advance.
The fire, which began Wednesday afternoon, was dubbed the Storage Fire by the Texas A&M Forest Service and began showing "extreme behavior" Thursday afternoon as wind speeds resulted in increased activity. TAMFS reported the fire was 40 percent contained as of Thursday afternoon, with 600 acres scorched.
Thursday afternoon, Gov. Greg Abbott Thursday directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to deploy state firefighting resources to support local firefighting efforts in response to the Storage Fire. A crew of qualified wildland New Waverly Firefighters were alerted and are deploying this evening in the Department’s Type 3 Wildland Engine. They will meet up with crews from the southeast region , form a Strike Team of Wildland Engines, and make their way north. New Waverly Firefighters are familiar with the terrain around Possum Kingdom Lake as they deployed there last year for wildfires that burned 16,328 acres in Palo Pinto County.
Gov. Abbott stated, “The State of Texas is swiftly deploying critical fire resources to support firefighters and emergency personnel responding to the Storage Fire in Palo Pinto County,” said Abbott. “Extreme heat in the region, and across Texas over the last few weeks has made conditions especially vulnerable to wildfire activity. Texans are urged to regularly monitor fire weather conditions and limit any activities that may cause sparks or flames to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their property. I thank all of our brave firefighters and first responders who are working around the clock to keep their fellow Texans out of harm’s way.”
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, excessive heat over the past two weeks has resulted in wilting, dry grasses across portions of North, Central, Southeast, Southwest and South Texas. Areas with dry grass may increase potential wildfire activity due to accidental ignitions from fireworks during the holiday weekend or other activities that cause a spark.
At the Governor’s direction, TDEM has deployed the following resources in support of wildfire response operations:
• Texas A&M Forest Service: Over 15 personnel, an air attack platform, and heavy equipment such as bulldozers; two Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) strike teams comprised of approximately 30 firefighters, 10 fire engines, and a water tender
• Texas Division of Emergency Management: Emergency Response personnel to support local requests for assistance
• Texas Department of Transportation: Emergency Response personnel to support local requests for assistance
• Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Wildland Fire Support Packages including paramedics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles
• Texas National Guard: Blackhawks with fire-suppression capability and 15 personnel.
The Wildland Fire Preparedness Level was raised to Preparedness Level 2 due to fuel and weather conditions, current and expected wildfire activity, regional preparedness levels, and fire-suppression resource availability in the state.
