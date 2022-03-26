The New Waverly drama troupe advanced to district competition with its one-act version of “The Cover of Life” by R T Robinson.
The three-act play was condensed by David Vela the drama director into a 40 minute one-act play.
The story is about three young Louisiana women who marry three brothers during World War II. The brothers are all shipped to the war and the young women move in with the boys' mother. The story evolves as the young women learn to cope with the adversities of war and all living together under one roof.
The play, which was presented at Lucus Middle School in Willis, won top honors advancing to the bi-district competition.
Several members of the cast won outstanding acting awards as well as one crew member who was named outstanding crew.
The play directed by Vela retired drama teacher and Janna Burzynski, a New Waverly math teacher, was well received by both the audience and the judges.
Then the play went on to bi-district competition March 11 at Sealy high school. There, the play won alternate to the area meet with several more of the cast winning outstanding acting awards. This marks the sixth year in a row that New Waverly high school drama has one district championships. S
Special thanks to all the moms and dads and the principal Kris Drane for their continued support in building a program
Award winning New Waverly students:
District All-Star Cast
Kimberly Chavez
Honorable Mention All Start Cast (District)
Savanna Chitwood
Reed Barnett
Hanniah Norl
All Star Crew (District)
Matthew Piasecki
Bi-District All Star Cast
Savanna Chitwood
Hanniah Norl
Bi-District Honorable Mention All Star Cast
Emilee Wedgeworth
All Star Crew (Bi-District)
Brianna Cardenas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.