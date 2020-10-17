A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: October 17, 2020 @ 8:05 pm
Huntsville, Texas
New Waverly High School held it's 2020 Homecoming ceremonies Saturday afternoon at Bulldog Stadium.
Seniors Angela Roberts was named the homecoming queen, while Cameron Austin was named the homecoming king.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.