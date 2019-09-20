Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: September 21, 2019 @ 1:41 am
Huntsville, Texas
New Waverly High School senior Sydney Sams was named the 2019 homecoming queen, while fellow senior Chris McCray was named the homecoming king.
See video of the ceremony below.
