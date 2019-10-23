New Waverly Fire crews had a busy Wednesday morning, aiding eight separate patients at three different scenes.
According to officials with the department, crews were called to a major accident on Interstate 45 near Park Road 40 at 7:19 a.m. Officials say that a Department of Public Safety trooper rolled up on this accident to find the driver trapped and applied a tourniquet to stop their bleeding until help arrived.
New Waverly Firefighters contra-flowed on the blocked interstate to reach the scene near the Sam Houston Statue and were able to free the driver.
Soon after the scene was cleared, an head-on collision involving five patients was reported on the I-45 West feeder road between FM 1374 and FM 1375 in New Waverly.
As crews were working that scene, a third call for a medical emergency came in just after 8 a.m. The 9-1-1 caller reported an imminent childbirth and crews arrived in time to deliver the newest New Waverly resident.
