After a successful year of operating their second location, Kaye and Rick Boehning of Tomorrow’s Promise, Inc. are pleased to announce the third division of Tomorrow’s Promise Montessori Schools (TPMS), Tomorrow’s Promise Montessori Academy.
The new division will be located at 1157 Veterans Memorial Parkway, near the new Texas Department of Criminal Justice career center.
Tomorrow’s Promise Montessori Academy plans to offer affordable Montessori education and childcare to children from birth to kindergarten, with a licensed capacity for approximately 100 children.
The Director of Tomorrow’s Promise Montessori Academy will be Ashley Templeton, a longtime leadership team member of TPMS, who has worked with Kaye Boehning for over 20 years. Currently, there are no definitive dates for when Tomorrow’s Promise Montessori Academy will be open for enrollment, but Tomorrow’s Promise, Inc. estimates that the third location will be open by March 1, 2023.
