The Color Bar Salon opened a new location on Sam Houston Avenue dedicated to tanning. On June 21, co-owners Justin Killingsworth, Garrick Long and their staff were joined by friends, family and members of the Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration. Refreshments were provided by Tap Truck Outlaws while guests were invited to tour the tanning rooms and spin a wheel for prizes.
The salon features contoured acrylic beds with air conditioning, premium quality sound systems and free hydro massage. Their summer promotional special ends June 30th and includes unlimited tanning for $59.99 per month and a 10% discount on lotions or five tans for $50, valid within 30 days of purchase.
“We have a beautiful facility here, and I am excited to try it,” said Laura Green, Events and Communications Manager from the chamber, who opened the event with a welcome to the guests. Stephanie Pitts thanked attendees for taking the time to celebrate this new business and presented a U.S. Certificate of Commendation to officially mark the occasion.
“It’s a great day any time we open a new business in Huntsville,” said Tammy Gann, Director of Economic Development for the City of Huntsville. “You have given back in so many ways, opening your hearts to the community. I hope you feel the love and support from the chamber family,” said Gann. She also commended Justin Killingsworth for being the chamber’s Ambassador of the Quarter.
“Opening a tanning salon is something that Tony (Killngsworth) has had in mind for a while. It’s definitely been an adventure to open this business. The new owners of the complex are starting renovations soon, to pretty up the outside. We greatly appreciate you all taking the time out of your day to attend,” said Garrick Long, co-owner and manager.
The Color Bar Tanning Salon is located in Suite D in the strip at 2514 Sam Houston Avenue, next to The Jolly Fox. Salon hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on services and pricing, contact the staff at (936) 439-4972 or visit their website at https://colorbartx.com/tanning.
