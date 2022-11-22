New slate of officers for HISD school board

Huntsville ISD School Board met Tuesday evening. During the meeting, Rissie Owens, Tracy Stoudt, and JT Langley all took the oath of office. All three were all unopposed in the November election. The swearing in took place on the agenda prior to the reorganization for the new officer slate. That new slate of officers includes, pictured left to right, Trey Wharton - President; Tracy Stoudt - Vice President; and Ken Holland - Secretary.
