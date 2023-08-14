A number of new online degree and certificate programs were among Sam Houston State University items approved by The Texas State University System (TSUS) Board of Regents during the board’s quarterly meeting held on Aug 10 and 11 at Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas.
A fully online Bachelor of Arts in Educational Studies was approved. The degree is designed for students who wish to study education and work in education-related fields but do not wish to be certified as K-12 teachers.
The approved Bachelor of Arts in Learning Technologies is a fully online professional practice undergraduate program designed to prepare individuals in education to lead the integration of technology into different types of instructional curricula and human learning.
Approval was granted for a Graduate Certificate in Project Methods and Tools. The fully online program includes 12-semester credit hours of coursework with the curriculum focused on three primary methods of project management: traditional, agile, and waterfall.
The approved Graduate Certificate in Quality Management Tools is a fully online, 12-semester credit hour program, designed to enhance the student’s ability to use tools, such as root cause analysis, benchmarking, affinity diagrams, and earned value analysis.
Approval was granted for an Undergraduate Certificate in Communication for Sport Professionals.
This 18-semester credit hour program is designed for students who are interested in pursuing careers as sport promoters/marketers, professional trainers, sports event coordinators, and communication specialists for professional sports teams, particularly, those careers not tied to reporting and producing sports.
The approved online or face-to-face 16-semester credit hour Undergraduate Certificate in Crime Analysis and Mapping provides an interdisciplinary pathway for students and working professionals in both the College of Criminal Justice and the College of Science and Engineering Technology to gain a unique, valuable, and in-demand skill set.
Approval was granted for an Undergraduate Certificate in Geospatial Applications. The online or face-to-face 16-semester credit hour program allows students to learn about GIS and related software applications, geospatial technology, mapping, cartography, and geospatial analysis.
An Undergraduate Certificate in Woodwind Performance Pedagogy was approved.
The 14-semester credit hour undergraduate certificate is designed for undergraduate music students who are interested in intensive training and further development of performance and pedagogy skills in multiple woodwinds.
Consent was granted for the deletion of the Master of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences degree program.
With the department focus on the human condition and the sciences to support the health, safety, and welfare that promotes an improved quality in all facets of human life, the department faculty has determined that there is no longer a need to offer the degree.
All academic degree program changes require final approval by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
In finance, Regents approved SHSU’s $464 million fiscal year 2024 Annual Operating Budget reflecting stable enrollment and state appropriations approved by the 88th Legislature.
Consent was granted for approval to charge a designated tuition rate of $50 to $100 per semester credit hour for dual credit courses depending on the location and instructor.
This change will provide a powerful recruiting tool, create local high school partnerships, strengthen the SHSU brand recognition in the region, and increase student success at the collegiate level.
In planning and construction, projects on the planning/design phase include the Bowers Stadium Press Box expansion, the Health Professions Building, and the Kelly and Ina May McAdams Tennis Complex.
Construction Phase projects include the College of Osteopathic Medicine parking structure, Gibbs Ranch Equestrian Facility, the Recreational Sports renovation and expansion, and Ron Mafrige Field House visitors’ locker room.
Regents approved revisions to the FY 2024-2029 Capital Improvements Program with the addition of the following projects: Bowers Stadium Pavilions, Gibbs Ranch Training Range, new university hotel, and The Woodlands Center renovation.
The other revision reflects an increase to the total project cost of the Bowers Stadium Press Box Expansion from $40 million to $60 million to incorporate utility and infrastructure upgrades necessary to complete the project.
In contracts, consent was granted for Amendment Number Four to Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. Master Service Agreement.
The agreement will renew the existing telecommunication circuits for current internet traffic and add two additional legs to accommodate the increased demand for cloud services.
Consent was granted to execute renewal agreements and successive amendments with EduNav for Academic Planner Software.
The program provides a single solution for degree, career and transfer planning, and course management by pulling real-time data from the current student information system and degree audit system.
The purchase of property located at 2456 Montgomery Road in Huntsville, Texas was approved.
The 3.8-acre property with apartment complex improvements includes 192 beds located within walking distance of the SHSU main campus.
In personnel, faculty changes including resignations, retirements, early retirements, status changes, tenure, non-reappointments, leaves of absence, and faculty appointments were provided to Regents.
Under miscellaneous items, SHSU reported $1,333,797.41 in gifts during the reporting period.
