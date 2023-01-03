New shop in Ravenwood offers new experience

“We believe shopping should be an experience you enjoy. A time to wander. Explore. Linger. A momentary escape just for you.”
This is the philosophy of a new store soon to open in Huntsville. Popshelf is currently hiring for their new store located in the Ravenwood Shopping Center, between Five and Below and Academy.
The company said its target consumers are women living in the suburbs with an annual household income between $50,000 and $125,000, CNBC reported. Popshelf concept tries to create a new kind of discount store experience — with a lot of purple accents. You’ll find limited-time merchandise, seasonal items, beauty products, living room decor, party supplies, candles, craft materials, kitchenware, and more inside their stores.
Popshelf, the bold and trendy “dollar-near” concept by value retailer Dollar General, is growing at a rate faster than inflation. The (mostly) $5-and-below chain, which targets higher-income, suburban shoppers and takes on popular specialty store Five Below, opened its 100th store in early November, the second anniversary of its launch. In the next three years, Popshelf expects to grow that figure 10-fold.
With such rapid growth, Popshelf is poised to shake up several generations of retail tradition. It’s reasonable to expect that its success, especially following that of Five Below, will encourage other dollar chains to launch competing formats, and create a new, pricier generation.
Todd Vasos, CEO, Dollar General (Dollar General, Popshelf, iStock) said Dollar General is aiming to operate about 1,000 Popshelf stores by the end of the 2025 fiscal year, CNBC reported. So far, the slightly higher-priced concept has legs. Dollar General has expanded Popshelf to nine states.
Despite the competition, Dollar General has remained the largest “dollar” chain, with 2021 revenue of $34.2 billion and nearly 18,600 stores. It is, in fact, the third-largest of any chain in the U.S., behind Subway and Yum! Brands, according to the trade pub Dollar Store Reviewer.
In 2020, when Dollar General opened Popshelf, Dollar Tree was not far behind. Popshelf carries a rotating selection of household decor, fashion, pet, crafts and beauty items priced mostly at $5 and below. And while geared toward younger shoppers, its appeal crosses generations: “I walked in to pretty soaps and smell goods and ‘capture your eye décor,’ ” blogger (and grandmother) Sonya Kay wrote in “Less Hustle, More Coffee.” “It’ll become a regular stop. It’s what I call a ‘Happy Shop.’ ”
Meanwhile, on TikTok, younger Popshelf fan Mercedes Mitchell informs viewers: “The aesthetics of this place was dope.” And on Facebook, one Popshelf endorser explained, “With this economy we need all the help we can get and Popshelf delivers.”
Such touchy-feely terms suggest that Dollar General recognizes its competitors are not merely other dollar stores, that the same people who grab paper towels might get their shoes at Nordstrom and their mascara at Ulta. This is a big reason these upward-moving strategies have the potential to make lots of dollars.
The Assistant Manager was onsite in Huntsville Thursday, but declined to provide an opening date, which the company website lists as Friday, Dec. 30.
For more information on job opportunities, call 833-377-4353 or visit the location at 291 IH 45 South, Suite C, Ravenwood Shopping Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.