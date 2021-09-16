HUNTSVILLE — Wooden skateboards have plenty of “pop,” and so does a new store in Huntsville.
Recently opened, BB’s Boards has given the town of Huntsville a place for people of all kinds of people to get together and make friends.
“We have been thinking about making the shop kind of like a hangout place for people and we plan on offering skating lessons along with birthday parties for kids,” said Huntsville High School senior Christian Milum, an employee at the store.
BB’s Boards offers anyone an opportunity to learn something new. They provide exclusive deals in addition to skate parts, including birthday parties for children and hosting lessons to learn how to skate.
“We sell skateboards, skateboard parts, clothing, accessories, and other skateboard-related items for people to purchase whenever needed. If you're looking for anything to help you with skating or just for show we most likely have it here.” Milum added.
Their store offers decks and built boards, as well as accessories for your board. Offering up piercings, shirts and hoodies just to add a little flair to your fit.
Also recently opened is the Huntsville Skate Park, located with Eastham Thomason Park. The park has ramps and a halfpipe for those daring to try new things.
Located at 806 Sam Houston Ave, BB’s Boards is open from 4:30-7 p.m. on weekdays and 12-6 p.m. on Saturdays.
