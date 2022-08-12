Kathleen Jackson was formally appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott as a commissioner for the Texas Public Utility Commission. The position entrusted to Jackson requires a non-partisan approach and carries a six-year term limit. Jackson will now serve alongside Chairman Peter Lake and three other commissioners to oversee the management of public utilities and related resources.
Jackson said, “I’m grateful for Gov. Abbott’s continued confidence in me to serve the people of our great state and I’m honored to continue my service with the Public Utility Commission.”
Her qualifications include experience in industrial business, commercial agriculture and water resource management. As a registered professional engineer, Jackson has used her skills in public affairs management for petrochemical companies and assisted in water system implementation in Southeast Texas. Her experience in agriculture comes from involvement in the Texas Farm Bureau and from assisting her late husband in his commercial cattle and rice enterprises.
Jackson has taken organizational roles, such as a past presidency for the Lamar Institute of Technology Foundation and the American Cancer Society of North Jefferson County. Jackson has held board positions in the Junior League of the Golden Triangle and is a member of the Junior League of Beaumont.
Jackson has extensive expertise in managing water resources obtained from her involvement in the Lower Neches Valley Authority Board of Directors, the Texas Water Conservation Association and participation in multiple estuary environmental flow assessments. She was then appointed to the Environmental Flows Advisory Group by Gov. Abbott.
“Just as Texas needs a dependable water supply, we also need a reliable power supply to ensure a vibrant and resilient future for our children and our children’s children,” said Jackson.
