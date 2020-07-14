Community members can now see the new Huntsville Police Department headquarters begin to take shape.
City manager Aron Kulhavy said that the police station started “going vertical” last week, with the structure expected to be visible at the new Huntsville fire station in the coming weeks.
The new police station, near the intersection of Rosenwall Road and FM 2821, will be nearly triple the size of the department’s current facility and provide more room and security for officers, as well as new administration offices, state-of-the-art evidence vaults and large training areas.
The new fire station is being constructed on Sam Houston Avenue, providing a 6,750 square-foot facility that will include administration, training and fire truck bay areas. Joseph Brown | The Item
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.