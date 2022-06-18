Opportunities are coming up for citizens to directly impact the community through volunteering their time and giving their input to create new playscapes in Huntsville. Design Day will be held at the Huntsville Public Library on Thursday, June 30 from 3:30 - 5:00 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is to allow children and their parents to design their dream playground for Eastham Thomason Park by working with representatives from Kaboom! and local leaders who foster programs for families in Walker County.
Kaboom! Is a national non-profit organization that works with communities to design, build and secure funding for playscapes. Their focus is on ending inequity in access to play spaces in underserved areas and communities of color. By engaging with local citizens and partnering with other non-profit organizations, they help ensure that all kids are able to fully experience the physical, social, and emotional health benefits of play.
“We are super excited to provide these spaces that enhance the quality of life through our parks and programs,” said Penny Joiner, Director of Parks and Leisure for the City of Huntsville. Joiner came to take part in this venture with Kaboom! after a phone call from Michelle Spencer, CEO of Walker County Boys & Girls Club. Prior to coming to Huntsville, Spencer worked for Boys & Girls Club of Greater Tarrant County-Ft. Worth, where she partnered with Kaboom! in the past.
Around the time Spencer applied for assistance to build a new playground for the Boys & Girls Club in Huntsville, Hurricane Harvey caused Kaboom! to reroute their efforts to the Houston area. Thanks to Spencer’s diligence, maintaining contact with an agent from Kaboom!, and her connections with The Powell Foundation, an opportunity arose to bring these organizations together on behalf of the kids of Walker County.
“This is even bigger than I ever imagined it could be. We are all in it for the betterment of our communities,” said Spencer. The cascade effect of these partnerships, and a $1.5 million donation from The Powell Foundation is a total of seven new playscapes in Huntsville. Emancipation Park is the site of the next project, with four new playgrounds at HISD elementary schools to follow over the next three years.
Design Day for the Boys & Girls Club was held in May, and included local teachers, as well as kids and parents that are involved in their after school program. Their playscape will be built next month. Spencer is currently seeking volunteers to help with the assembly of the new playground equipment at the Boys at 99 Martin Luther King Drive from July 12-15. People of all skill levels are welcome to attend.
Kids 14 and younger will not be able to participate in the volunteer program due to safety regulations. Volunteers between the ages of 15 to 18 are asked to sign up for shifts on Friday, July 15. Shifts begin at 8:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Tuesday through Friday of that week. Volunteer days for Eastham Thomason Park will occur at the end of September. Stay tuned through their web page at https://www.huntsvilletx.gov/1047/Eastham-Thomason-Park-Playground for dates and details.
To register for Design Day at the Huntsville Public Library on June 30 at 3:30 p.m. go to https://EasthamThomasonDesignDay.eventbrite.com.
To sign up for volunteer shifts at the Boys and Girls Club between July 12-15, go to
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/help-build-a-playground-at-the-boys-girls-club-of-walker-county-tickets-344926663937
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.